Luxury boutique McMullen joins fashion retailers in downtown Detroit

Detroit — Downtown Detroit has another fashion retailer set to open its doors.

McMullen, a luxury fashion boutique, will make its Detroit debut Friday as a six-month pop-up. The store at 1419 Woodward is McMullen’s second store, the first location outside of California.

“It’s our goal is to stay in Detroit long term,” founder Sherri McMullen said during a media open house Thursday. “We wouldn't be in this space long term, but this is a great place to start and especially in this location.”

McMullen sits across the street from Shinola Hotel and joins other retailers on the block, including Bonobos, House of Pure Vin and Warby Parker. The 2,500-square-foot space previously once housed the Dose Collective pop-up.

The store is bright as light pours in through large windows. Large canvases throughout the store feature the colorful artwork of Detroit painter and photographer Jason Johnson.

Racks and shelves line the store and feature a selection of designer clothing, home goods and accessories including tops and dresses by Detroit designer Tracy Reese, Estelle Glassware and outerwear by Proenza Schouler.

Other designers include Christopher John Rogers, Rachel Comey, Peter Do, Aisling Camps and Mara Hoffman.

Originally from Oklahoma, McMullen got her start in the retail industry while studying business in college. She pivoted to fashion with an interest in working behind the scenes. A former buyer for Neiman Marcus, McMullen launched her own store in 2007 in Oakland, California. Since then, her store has grown from 700 to 3,000 square feet.

McMullen said she had been in talks with Bedrock for two years about bringing a store to Detroit.

“When I came here in February and I was walking around the downtown area, going down these alleys and seeing all these amazing local artists …” she said. “This is a great community. I feel like fashion, art, music, food, all of that just ties into the Detroit city. I wanted to be a part of it. I felt like it was the right time.”

McMullen’s focus is on women-owned creators, as well as African and African American designers.

“It's important being a Black woman in my position and being able to buy and invest in all different brands, but especially important to invest in brands that are made by people who look like me. Many times we aren't given the opportunity to be in the major luxury stores. Many times we have been overlooked," she said.

"… I look at quality, beauty. I look at all of these things. How a garment is made. How they’re being produced. Are they being produced responsibly? Are people going to resonate with that? Where are they wearing it? Wearability. A lot of different things," McMullen said. "So I'm not just looking at a designer just because they’re a Black designer. I’m looking at a designer because they are great designers and just happen to be Black designers.”

The store opens at a time when downtown Detroit is welcoming other retailers to the city, including a Gucci store that opened last month on Library Street.

“This is such a pivotal time for retail in Detroit and McMullen not only brings a fresh designer offering, but they are also paving the way for up-and-coming brands to break through in the market," Ivy Greaner, chief operating officer of Bedrock, said in a statement.

The store will employ one manager and is actively seeking stylists.

In addition to Tracy Reese and Jason Johnson, the store is looking for additional Detroit artists and designers, said Marie Nguyen, head of marketing for McMullen.

There are also plans to hold community events at the store, she said.

"We're interested in weaving through very thoughtful conversations and intentional conversations, whether it's around community, arts, food, you name it," Nguyen said. "And music. And then connecting that thread with fashion."

McMullen is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

