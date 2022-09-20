Michigan's online gambling operators brought in nearly $155 million in August

Online gambling operators generated a combined $154.9 million in revenue in August, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

That figure reflects the combined total of gross receipts tied to online casino games and internet sports betting from Michigan's commercial and tribal operators. Results were up 4.5% month-over-month.

Gross receipts tied to internet gaming totaled $130.9 million, up 3.4% from July, while gross receipts from internet sports betting totaled $24 million — up 11% from July.

Year over year, adjusted gross receipts were up 34.2% for internet gaming and 113% for online sports betting.

The handle, or amount wagered, for online sports betting came in at $218.8 million — more than July's handle of $206.1 million.

“August should be the final month of modest numbers for Michigan sportsbooks, as football season will start to take them back near the $400 million mark in September," Paul Costanzo, lead analyst for industry news site PlayMichigan, said in a statement.

Still, he noted that August's combined online and sports betting handle of $229.8 million was a 10% year-over-year improvement, "telling us the industry continues to thrive in its second full year of legal sports betting."

"The state has also crossed the $7 billion mark in all-time handle," he added. "Online casinos, meanwhile, continue to be season-proof, which is a huge benefit for operators and the state.”

The operators — 15 of which are authorized for both forms of online wagering — submitted $25.3 million in taxes and payments to the state for the month, according to the gaming control board. Detroit's three casinos paid the city $6.7 million in wagering taxes and municipal services fees tied to online gambling for August, while tribal operators reported making $2.9 million in payments to governing bodies.

For information about resources for problem gambling, the state operates a 24-hour, toll-free helpline at 1-800-270-7117. There is also information available at www.michigan.gov/mgcb.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski