Canada is lifting all COVID-19 border and travel restrictions

Randy Thanthong-Knight

Bloomberg

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government will end its mandatory vaccination, testing and quarantine requirements for international travelers at the end of the month.

The removal of border restrictions puts Canada alongside dozens of countries in entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic by ending measures meant to slow the spread of the virus.

Starting Saturday, all travelers entering Canada will no longer be required to provide proof of vaccination, undergo testing, quarantine or isolate, or submit public health information to the government’s app or website, officials said Monday morning in Ottawa.

Masking requirements on domestic planes and trains will also be lifted, and cruise passengers won’t be required to have pre-boarding tests or be vaccinated.

The decision to lift the travel restrictions was a relief to hear for transportation companies like Missouri-based Jack Cooper Transport Company LLC, President Craig Irwin said. The vehicle-hauling company has about 300 drivers in the Great Lakes region where it does cross-border trucking at Port Huron, Detroit and Buffalo, New York. Overall, the company employees more than 2,000 people and Irwin estimates more than 50% have been vaccinated.

Irwin says the decision no longer to require the COVID-19 vaccine should help with scheduling and recruiting since the company has had to look at vaccination status when hiring. That means car buyers may be able to see faster delivery of their vehicles. Jack Cooper has around 100 driver positions open.

“Service to our customers will be much better,” Irwin said. “We’re limited on the traffic we can move across the border. This is very welcome news.”

Since earlier this year, Canada has been gradually lifting its COVID-related restrictions to fully reopen its economy, with travel measures being the last set of rules to remain in place.

“Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border,” Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement.

The virus is, however, still circulating, he warned. “So I encourage everyone to stay up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccination, including booster doses and exercise individual public health measures.”

Detroit News Staff Writer Breana Noble contributed to this report.