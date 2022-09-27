Gas price average tops $4 again in Michigan

Gas prices are not fluctuating in Michigan drivers' favor this week, as the average pump price rose over $4 a gallon Tuesday.

Michigan's price is nearly 40 cents higher, at $4.12, than the national average, at $3.75, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group. Tuesday's average for Michigan is also 15 cents higher than Monday's price.

Just a week ago, gas prices were about 30 cents lower, at $3.80. The increases can be attributed to fluctuating oil prices and scarce oil supply, according to AAA.

Average costs vs. last year

Last year, Michiganians paid $3.23 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, almost a $1 below the current average.

AAA reports the most expensive gas prices are in Marquette ($4.13) and Metro Detroit ($4.15). The least expensive prices are in Traverse City ($4.04), Benton Harbor ($4.08), and Lansing/East Lansing ($4.10).