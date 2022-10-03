Gas prices keep rising in Michigan, up 23 cents a gallon over last week

Gas prices continue to climb in Michigan, up 23 cents a gallon over last week alone, according to AAA.

This latest increase puts the average pump price at $4.17 for regular unleaded fuel, which is 33 cents more than what Michiganians paid in September and nearly $1 more than this time last year.

Michigan's price is nearly 40 cents higher than the national average, at $3.80, according to AAA-The Auto Club Group.

"Michigan drivers are seeing noticeably higher prices at the pump with the state average jumping above $4 a gallon once again," Adrienne Woodland, AAA's spokesperson, said. "If demand remains robust as supply tightens, drivers should brace for rising pump prices through the week."

As gas prices increased last week, crude prices did too, due to market concerns about oil supply. According to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, 11% of crude oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was shuttered to prevent damage from Hurricane Ian. However, some oil production has resumed.

Higher gasoline demand amid tight supply and fluctuating oil prices have increased the national average.

Average costs vs. last year

Last year, Michiganians paid $3.23 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, almost a $1 below the current average.

Motorists are paying an average of $62 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. Up about $11 compared to 2021's highest price last November.

AAA reports the most expensive gas prices are in Marquette ($4.26) and Metro Detroit ($4.20). The least expensive prices are in Traverse City ($4.03), Benton Harbor ($4.13), and Grand Rapids ($4.14).