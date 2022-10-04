The Lip Bar Inc. raises $6.7 million to expand its beauty brands

The Lip Bar Inc., a Detroit beauty company, announced Tuesday it has raised $6.7 million to expand its house of brands.

The company includes: The Lip Bar, a vegan, cruelty free beauty brand launched in 2012, and thread beauty, a gender-neutral, Gen Z-focused brand launched this year.

“We plan on growing our team and improving our ability to better service the needs of our consumers across different divisions, because we understand how experience and expertise can spur growth quickly,” The Lip Bar founder Melissa Butler wrote in a statement Tuesday. “We also plan to continue to drive our innovation forward to create beauty solutions that allow everyone to experience easy, effortless, essentials that empower confidence.”

Pendulum, a strategic growth investing and advisory platform that supports founders of color, led the fundraising round. Venture capital fund The Fearless Fund and nonprofit Endeavor were also involved in the round, allowing the company to tap into the international community and other female entrepreneurs.

“TLB's tremendous success is a direct testament to Melissa Butler's dedication to building an innovative house of brands,” Pendulum Co-Founder and CEO Robbie Robinson said. “Beyond its bold color cosmetics, TLB resonates with customers because of its commitment to reimagining beauty standards.”

Butler said until recently she had only raised $2 million, which she used to expand in retail stores Target and Walmart as well as launch her second brand, thread beauty, in February.

“If I could do that with $2M, I'm excited about what I can do with $6.7M!" Butler wrote.

Butler’s products are sold at The Lip Bar flagship store on Farmer Street in downtown Detroit and in more than 1,000 stores across the country, according to the company.

