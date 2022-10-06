Adidas puts relationship with Kanye West’s Yeezy under review

Kim Bhasin

Bloomberg

Adidas AG is putting its relationship with Kanye West under review amid disagreements between the designer and his closest corporate partner.

“After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period.”

Adidas said the Yeezy arrangement has been among the most successful footwear collaborations ever. It’s one of the fashion industry’s most lucrative royalty deals and expires in 2026.

West, who now goes by Ye, responded on Instagram by cursing at Adidas and repeating his accusation that the company has stolen his product designs. He has had longstanding disagreements about how the line has been managed.

Last month, Ye and his other prominent corporate partner Gap Inc. split after similar turmoil between the two parties. That apparel deal was supposed to run through 2030.

In a September interview with Bloomberg, Ye disavowed his corporate deals and said it was time to do business on his own, sharing plans to open his own stores.

“It’s time for me to go it alone,” Ye said. “No more companies standing in between me and the audience.”