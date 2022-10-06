State panel orders audit of DTE, Consumers Energy response to outages

The Detroit News

The Michigan Public Service Commission has announced an audit of Consumers Energy and DTE as well as ordered the state's largest utilities to report on regulatory compliance and orders involving response to outages and downed lines.

The decision Wednesday follows "mounting frustration from the public and the MPSC with a pattern of widespread, lengthy outages from increasingly severe storms in Michigan," the commission said in a statement.

The group noted storms in late August that brought wind gusts topping 70 mph and left nearly 500,000 customers without electricity for days. A 14-year-old girl died in Monroe and an 8-year-old boy was critically hurt in Warren after coming into contact with power lines downed in the storm.

"These actions represent a new approach to the MPSC’s work to hold the state’s two largest electric utilities to account for persistent reliability and safety challenges," commission chairman Dan Scripps said in a statement.

"Over the past decade, the MPSC has issued a series of directives in response to widespread outages after storms. While there are important efforts underway, the reality is that we still haven’t seen the improvements in reliability and safety that Michigan customers deserve. This effort to get an independent assessment of the utilities’ distribution infrastructure, programs and processes will inform next steps and provide a necessary path forward to a power grid that meets the expectations of its customers."

The group's order Wednesday directs Consumers Energy and DTE Electric to report on their compliance with previous orders, including those initiated after severe storms in August 2021.

By Nov. 4, the utilities must detail plans such as: how their downed wire response audits are performed; how technologies are being used to improve detection of downed wires and monitor the power grid; how critical facilities including hospitals and schools are identified and prioritized for service restoration; and efforts to engage in public outreach, education and training of the public and first responders on the dangers of downed power lines.

The commission also is slated to start hiring a consultant to perform an independent third-party audit and review of the companies' electric distribution system "including all equipment and operations, with a focus on reducing the number and duration of outages and identifying improvements needed to increase safety, particularly concerning the risk of public contact with downed power lines," officials said Wednesday.

The cost of the audit will be paid by the utilities pursuant to state law, according to the commission.