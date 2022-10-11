New Beaumont, Spectrum hospital system becomes Corewell Health

The new health system formed with February’s merger of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health will be called Corewell Health, health system leaders announced Tuesday.

The eight-hospital Beaumont Health system, based in Southeast Michigan, was Michigan’s largest health system before merging with West Michigan’s 14-hospital Spectrum Health system in February. The combined system was expected to have a combined 22 hospitals, 305 outpatient locations and 64,000 employees.

Signage for the newly named hospitals will include bright green and blue colors, reflecting the colors associated with the former Beaumont and Spectrum systems.

“At our core, we are here to help people be well so they can live their healthiest life possible,” said Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Corewell Health. “We recognize the amazing outcomes and history from Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health.

“Now together, known as Corewell Health, we move forward unified, focused on health and wellness for all.”

Health system officials said the Corewell Health name is meant to reflect a future where health is “simple, affordable, equitable and exceptional.”

“The Corewell Health logo reflects the increasingly synergistic relationship between health care and health coverage, and our ongoing commitment to continuously improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Julie Fream, chair of the Corewell Health System board of directors.

kbouffard@detroitnews.com