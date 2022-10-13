Luxury stores Gucci Men, Moncler opening at Somerset Collection

Gucci will open its first store exclusively for men at Somerset Collection in Troy on Friday. Gucci Men sits on the first level on the south side of the mall.

This latest store for Gucci is one of two global brands to open at Somerset Collection this week, officials said. The second is Moncler, a French-founded, Italian luxury fashion brand. The 70-year-old company opened its first store in Michigan on Wednesday.

Gucci Men is a 5,000-square-foot boutique with a selection of men’s clothing, shoes, luggage and accessories including belts, jewelry and watches. “In keeping with the elegant and contemporary eclecticism that characterizes Gucci’s collections," the company said, "the store sees the combination of traditional and modern, industrial and romantic.”

Gucci continues to grow its footprint in Metro Detroit, suggesting southeast Michigan can be an enviable destination for upscale brick-and-mortar retail despite the pandemic-era explosion of online shopping. In August, Gucci opened a boutique on Library Street in downtown Detroit.

Moncler, also located on the south side of the mall, carries outdoor and indoor wear including down jackets, raincoats, windbreakers, knitwear and footwear.

