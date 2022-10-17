Pump price down 15 cents in Michigan, still higher than national average

After weeks of increases, gas prices in Michigan finally dipped 15 cents a gallon from last week, though they remain 30 cents higher per gallon than the national average, according to AAA.

The average price of $4.20 per gallon is still 55 cents higher than what Michiganians paid in September and 90 cents more than this time last year. The auto group rated Michigan No. 5 in a list of states with the largest decrease in weekly gas prices.

According to the auto club's release Monday, "fears of a global economic recession led to a major drop in the price of crude, down $7, which helped to minimize pump price increases last week. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand decreased as fewer drivers fueled up in the first half of October."

The national average currently sits at $3.89 and "if demand continues to drop coupled with a slide in oil prices, drivers could see increases in prices at the pump start to slow and even come down through the week," AAA said.

Monday's national average of $3.88 is 20 cents higher than September's average and 56 cents more than this time a year ago.

Last year, Michiganians paid $3.30 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, almost a $1 below the current average.

AAA reports the most expensive gas prices are in Lansing/East Lansing ($4.31) and Jackson ($4.30). The least expensive prices are in Traverse City ($4.07), Metro Detroit ($4.07), and Ann Arbor ($4.20).