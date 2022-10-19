Nestlé recalls some cookie dough because of possible presence of plastic

Nestlé Toll House is recalling some its chocolate chip cookie dough because of the potential presence of white plastic parts in the dough.

The recall, which was issued last week and is voluntary, is for Nestlé's ready-to-bake refrigerated Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that were produced between June and September 2022. The cookie dough was distributed in the United States and Puerto Rico.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported so far, the company said in a news release. A small number of consumers contacted Nestle about the issue and the recall was issued out of an "abundance of caution," the company said.

Those who have purchased Nestlé Toll House chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling made between June and September should not consume or prepare the dough and should return it to a retailer in exchange for a refund or replacement.

No other Nestlé Toll House refrigerated dough products or stuffed dough products are affected by this recall. Consumers in need of additional support should contact Nestlé USA at (800) 681-1676 Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. EST.

hmackay@detroitnews.com