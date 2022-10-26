Amazon opens new delivery station in Canton Township, its 11th in Michigan

Canton Township — Delivery vans rolled out of Amazon’s newest delivery station in Canton Township for the first time on Wednesday, marking the inaugural day of operations for the site.

The online retail giant is expected to employ hundreds of team members when fully staffed at the 180,000-square-foot facility at 49000 Michigan Ave., west of Beck Road.

“As far as getting customers packages, we’re up and running,” James Kingsley, a senior regional manager for Amazon, said Wednesday following a ribbon cutting ceremony and tour. “We'll make sure that we're meeting the demand of the community and getting customers packages.”

The Canton Township delivery station is the 11th for Amazon in the state as the company grows its footprint. Amazon employs more than 26,000 people in Michigan and has five fulfillment and sorting centers, one tech hub and seven Whole Foods Market locations.

There will be a mix of existing Amazon employees and new hires working at the delivery station, which serves as a last-mile delivery hub. Hourly pay averages more than $19, with employees earning $16 to $26 an hour.

Kingsley said most of the sorting at the facility will take place between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. to prepare for the drivers who arrive between 10 a.m. and noon.

“We do that purposefully because we want to make sure the drivers are out during the daylight, have a lot of time where they feel safe on the roads and things like that,” he said. “Especially as we get through winter months.”

The delivery station features launch pads where Delivery Service Partners, the drivers with the large blue Amazon vans, pull up to load packages for the day’s deliveries. Independent flex drivers also pick up same-day delivery orders from the station.

Canton Township Supervisor Anne Marie Graham-Hudak said she has been looking forward to Amazon’s arrival. The facility sits on former farmland, she said.

“Obviously, the more business, the more tax revenue for the township, which helps us to build more parks and trails and attract other businesses,” she said, adding that the additional revenue will help fund the township’s public safety department.

Thomas Paden, president of the Canton Chamber of Commerce, said he is looking forward to Amazon partnering with the local business community. There are about 3,000 businesses in the township, including home-based enterprises, he said. Amazon says more than 38,000 small and medium businesses and authors in Michigan have grown their business through its site.

“We’re looking at Amazon to see how the impact of having them here can also benefit our smaller businesses,” Paden said.

Rodney Richardson, a Westland resident, was among those working during the launch of the delivery station. Richardson, an area manager, said he expects to oversee nearly 300 drivers daily. He’s been with the company for nearly five years and previously worked at the Romulus delivery station, an 80,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2019.

"This place is larger and more up-to-date as far as technology and operations," he said. “I’m looking forward to actually growing and see what all we’re capable of ... I’ve seen so many changes through the pandemic and everything. This now is an opportunity to grow that much more.”

