Reports: Compuware may move from Detroit to Southfield

Computer mainframe software company Compuware may move from its offices in downtown Detroit to Southfield, according to media reports.

Crain's Detroit Business on Wednesday reported the company is considering the move.

Officials for BMC Compuware, which is based in Houston, were not readily available for comment Thursday.

But Southfield Mayor Ken Siver hailed the news.

"We welcome Compuware to our city and are excited to have this vital company in our business portfolio," he said in a statement Thursday. "There are many advantages to locating in Southfield including our central location, free parking, fiber optic network, and metro freeway access. I’m sure Compuware considered these factors in making its move."

Compuware moved into its current offices at One Campus Martius in Detroit from Farmington Hills in 2003. At the time, the company was owned by Peter Karmanos and had more than 14,000 workers. Karmanos founded Compuware in 1973 and it went public in 1992.

BMC Software Inc. acquired Compuware in 2020.