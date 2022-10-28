Developer seeks to revamp Lakeside Mall with mixed use project

Sterling Heights officials next week will consider a Miami-based developer's plans to revamp struggling Lakeside Mall and turn it into a mixed use development that the firm says could potentially bring in an estimated $1 billion to the region over the next decade.

The Sterling Heights City Council is expected to vote at its meeting Tuesday on Lionheart Capital's proposal to turn the 110-acre site into "Lakeside City Center," a mixed-use development that includes residences, parks, a hotel, office space as well as retail and dining space, city officials said Friday.

"This project will deliver so much of our community’s wish list — thousands of jobs, more restaurants, entertainment, housing, and a complete new look, to name a few,” Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor said.

Lakeside was built in 1976. Under Lionheart Capital's plan, the property on Hall and Schoenherr roads will have more than 2,800 multi-family apartments — including 750 for senior housing — as well as nearly 150,000 square feet of retail and dining, 60,000 square feet of office space, and a 120-room hotel. It said department store giants Macy’s and JCPenney will remain at the mall during and after construction.

It also said it plans to donate about 30 acres to the city to be used as a park, streetscape and infrastructure.

The project is contingent on the city council’s approval on Tuesday.

"We are honored to be working with the city of Sterling Heights to help breathe new life into an area that has been underutilized for decades, and in so doing, create thousands of new jobs," Allison Greenfield, Principal and Chief Development Officer of Lionheart Capital, said in a statement. "Lakeside will provide a wide range of market-rate housing options for all demographics, from the young professional to the senior.

"Its location close to major thoroughfares yet away from residential zones will help to minimize traffic in single-familyneighborhoods," she said. "We are proud to be part of a project that promotes the best in urban revitalization principles while acknowledging the unique character and history of the Sterling Heights community."

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel praised the news.

"We are pleased to see the future of Lakeside Mall taking shape," he said. "Hall Road is a vital economic corridor for all of Macomb County, and the continued transformation of Lakeside will lead to additional interest and investment in the corridor."

Lionheart Capital purchased Lakeside Mall in 2019 and said it planned to develop it for uses beyond retail. The mall's previous owner, General Growth Properties Inc., defaulted on its $144 million mortgage for the property. Over the years, the shopping center lost some of its anchor retailers, including Lord & Taylor and Sears.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez