Mass timber gains ground in construction uses

Cameryn Cass

Capital News Service

Lansing – Michigan businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint are looking at large wooden panels instead of steel or concrete.

Nationwide, demand for what is called mass timber tripled between 2018 and 2021.

The term refers to multiple wood panels either nailed or glued and are strong enough to replace concrete and steel, which contribute 8% to greenhouse gas emissions, according to Canadian architect Michael Green. Nearly half of America’s greenhouse gas emissions come from the building industry.

Mass timber is more sustainable, Green said.

Since a little more than a cubic yard of wood can store 1 ton of carbon dioxide, mass timber is a way to reduce our footprint, said Sandra Lupien, the director of MassTimber@MSU, a research and education group promoting mass timber in the Great Lakes region.

Half of the weight of a tree is from stored carbon in its wood, and the rest is water, oxygen, hydrogen and a mix of other elements. In other words, wood is a carbon sink.

Building with it can prevent or delay carbon from being released into the atmosphere when a tree dies or burns, Lupien said.

Last year, Michigan State University opened one of the first mass timber buildings in the state. There are two more mass timber projects underway in the state, one at a K-12 school in Kalamazoo and another at the Great Lakes Boat Building School in Cedarville. Another 27 projects in Michigan on the drawing board plan to incorporate mass timber.

At minimum, the building in Cedarville will have a roof made of mass timber, though those involved with its construction are hoping to build the building out of it, said Nikki Storey, the president of the Great Lakes Boat Building School. The only thing stopping them is funding.

“That’s part of the problem with mass timber: I don’t know that the economy of scales exists yet to be able to get good pricing on it,” Storey said.

Since mass timber comes in sheets that are easy to put together (Lupien equates it to building with Lincoln Logs – there’s is time savings with it. But since there are no mass timber manufacturers in Michigan, the closest is outside of Chicago, it’s not always easy to get it.

Typically, mass timber products are made from softwood trees, coniferous, like evergreens, which make up 30% of Michigan’s forests. The remaining majority of the state’s trees are hardwood, or deciduous and lose their leaves, Lupien said.

Researchers at Michigan Tech University are experimenting with making mass timber out of hardwood instead, a niche that might provide economic opportunity.

“Michigan is a forestry state,” said Conan Smith, the president of the Michigan Environmental Council. “If we can advance the construction materials that are rooted in wood, it’s to our economic benefit. “It’s not just a great environmental opportunity, it’s a great economic opportunity for the state of Michigan.”

Each year, the state removes 30% to 40% of the forest’s growth, said Brenda Haskill, a forest marketing and outreach specialist at theDepartment of Natural Resources. That still provides enough capacity to harvest for mass timber and manage forests sustainably.

“We’re at a really interesting place in terms of moving the forest industry forward,” Haskill said.

Talks of attracting a mass timber manufacturer to the state are underway. However, an aging workforce and the rising cost of diesel fuel mean a decline in logging firms, Haskill said.

Loggers will be needed to harvest trees and get them to the mill, Haskill said. “I’m hopeful, but there’s a lot of pieces that need to be addressed."

Michigan is in the same boat as the other Midwest states. There’s more mass timber manufacturing and interest out west, Haskill said.

Another challenge is the state's outdated building codes, said Brian Craig, the board chair at the Michigan Forest Biomaterials Institute.

The most recent version of the International Building Code is from 2021 and offers more flexibility and clarity for how high you can build and how much wood can be exposed with mass timber, Craig said.

Right now, Michigan follows 2015 codes, making it two cycles behind the current thinking on mass timber and fire safety, Craig said.

But mass timber doesn’t behave like a 2x4. Instead, it behaves like a tree -- an unsplit log in a fire pit charring on the outside. That’s what mass timber would do in a fire, Lupien said.

Craig said that timber can be even safer than steel when it burns.

“Think about what happens when steel gets hot. It sort of turns into spaghetti, whereas mass timber’s surface chars and then protects the rest of the timber,” Craig said.

Lupien said that even with the outdated building codes, builders in Michigan are still able to use mass timber, and they should.

People using the buildings, at least the one on MSU’s campus, express the aesthetic benefits of bringing nature indoors, Lupien said.

“There’s actually a word for that. It’s called biophilia,” Lupien said.

That’s a Greek word that translates to “love of life. ” It taps into our inborn desires of being close to nature. Biophilic design, like incorporating wood into buildings, has even been found to promote human wellness and productivity, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“It’s been used in Europe for better than a decade now,” Smith said. “It’s a product that’s far better for the planet than concrete.

“Why we’re not using it more, I don’t know.”