Detroit's fulfillment center at fairgrounds won't fully open now until 2023

A 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center originally scheduled to fully open in Detroit by the spring of 2022 now won't fully launch until next year.

The fulfillment center is built on the city's old Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward near Eight Mile and was expected to provide at least 1,200 full-time jobs.

"We have begun initial operations at our fulfillment center in Detroit with the intent of fully launching next year," Amazon spokesman Steve Kelly wrote in an email. "We’ve hired for various jobs at this facility that include comprehensive benefits. We look forward to continuing our work in the great city of Detroit."

Developers invested $400 million in the project, which received some backlash from community members who were concerned about hiring locally and environmental protections at the site. Amazon fulfillment centers hold products to be packed and shipped to customers after they are ordered.

Amazon made a commitment to the city to recruit Detroit residents through the Detroit at Work employment program starting around five months ahead of the facility's opening. Full-time frontline employees working in Amazon customer fulfillment can earn between $16 and $26 an hour, the company said.

The city says 100 Detroit residents currently work at the fulfillment center and were hired through the Detroit at Work program. Recruitment efforts to fill those positions began earlier this year.

When the facility is fully launched, residents can expect the same level of community engagement around hiring as the city demonstrated for the new Stellantis facility, the city said. Outreach methods will include social media, billboards, information fairs and career fairs with Amazon.

The Detroit fulfillment center is not Amazon's only investment in Michigan as the company opened its 11th delivery station in Canton last week. Michigan has five Amazon fulfillment centers, one tech hub and seven Whole Foods Market locations.

