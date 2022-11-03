DTE speeds coal exit, adds natural gas and renewable energy under 2042 plan

Detroit — Under a new 20-year plan, DTE Energy Co. would accelerate the retirement of its remaining coal plants and replace them with more natural gas and renewable energy production to balance reliability, affordability and sustainability.

The 2042 plan projects a $9 billion investment in the next 10 years to support 25,000 jobs and savings of $1.4 billion to its 2.3 million customers mostly in Southeast Michigan and the Thumb over the long term compared to its previous plan issued in 2019.

By 2040, the company will have renewables powering 60% of its power, up from almost 20% today with its voluntary renewables program. The 60% mix contributes to a 90% reduction in carbon emissions, a 10-percentage point increase compared to its previous plan.

"We're working," DTE CEO Jerry Norcia said during a virtual briefing, "to get as clean as we can as fast as we can, while keeping our focus on improving reliable and affordable energy to the customers and communities we serve."

The plan calls for the accelerated retirement of the Monroe Power Plant, the country's fourth-largest coal-fired plant that provides 30% of DTE's energy, according to the company. Two units that had been scheduled for retirement in 2040 will go offline in 2028 instead. The final two of DTE's coal-fired units will end generation in 2035 instead of 2040.

The phased approach will allow DTE to assess the impact on the grid and mitigate price shocks, Norcia said, "Taking it in phases and seeing how the system reacts is, we feel, is a very prudent and good thing and smart thing to do."

For comparison, CMS Corp.'s Consumers Energy has said it will end the use of coal-fire electricity by 2025. It's replacing that with existing natural gas plants it's acquired and mostly solar energy.

Additionally, the 24/7 coal-fired Belle River Power Plant would convert to a natural gas-powered peaker plant used for times of the year when there is elevated demand like the summer and when there's extreme weather. The conversion of the two burners takes 90 days each. One will be converted in 2025 with the next to follow in 2026 without noticeable effect to customers, said Trevor Lauer, president and chief operating officer of DTE Electric. The plant had been most recently been set to end coal use in 2028.

"That's going to be really important at times when we have extreme weather or high demand," Lauer said, "to make sure that if the sun isn't shining and the wind isn't blowing we can make sure we're providing the power that our residential, commercial and business customers need."

Replacing the missing coal energy production could be a new 24/7 plant, likely built in the 2030s, as well as renewables. Based on the best technology today, that could entail building a new natural gas plant with the ability to capture carbon emissions and store them underground.

"We're well advanced in that," Norcia said. "We know how to do this. We may be one of the first ones if we do it."

The company is proposing the addition of 15,400 megawatts of solar and wind energy produced in Michigan. This would be able to power about 4 million homes. Additionally, DTE would add 1,800 megawatts of energy storage capacity. That's all on top of DTE's existing 2,000 megawatts of renewable energy and the 1,000 megawatts it's in the process of adding.

The additional renewable energy breaks down to 1,000 more megawatts in the next five years. Then, for years six to 10, 5,000 more will be added. As Monroe retires, an additional 9,000 megawatts will be added. DTE is in good shape with the property needed for the next five to seven years and even beyond for those additions, Norcia said.

"We're somewhat technology agnostic," Lauer said with respect to a solar or wind mix. "We're gonna see what's best for our customers and what's the lowest cost for us to be able to bring these assets in."

Building solar and wind farms in Michigan will ensure access to the assets without risks of bottlenecks from transmitting energy across state lines, Norcia said. It also saves on the costs of having to build expensive transmission lines to the state from elsewhere.

The plan forecasts 35% of the company's sales will come from renewables by 2030. It'll reduce carbon emissions by 85% in 2035 with the help of a 49% renewables mix. This will keep DTE on track for its net zero goal in 2050.

Lauer says DTE has a no-layoff policy. With previous coal plant retirements like the St. Clair Power Plant this summer in East China Township, employees have retired or left voluntarily or transitioned into other positions within the company, typically to other energy supply locations. The company didn't provide the number of workers affected by the plan.

The Monroe plant property is in a strategic location for the company, Norcia said. The company will examine opportunities for future 24/7 generation there as well as renewables. DTE sees opportunity to use the former St. Clair Power Plant site for its a large-scale energy storage array and potentially renewable energy generation, as well.

DTE's plan doesn't include expansion of zero-carbon-emission nuclear energy beyond the Fermi 2 Power Plant in Monroe. The company is watching developments around small, modular nuclear reactors, but Norcia estimates the technology still is about a decade out from being commercially available. And even then, the utility will have to examine the costs.

"Right now," Norcia said, "new nuclear is very, very expensive when compared to other resources like renewables and natural gas."

Norcia also praised the legislation signed by President Joe Biden in August known as the Inflation Reduction Act that is helping to make the accelerated timelines possible with support for greener energies and carbon capture technologies.

"It gave us the ability to accelerate this plan in a fundamental way," Norcia said, "without putting the burden on our customers."

Customers interested in having a greater share of their electricity come from renewable resources can sign up for DTE's MIGreenPower program. The company adds 500 to 700 customers a week, Norcia said, and it has signed agreements with industrial customers for more than 2,100 megawatts of voluntary renewables.

Michigan requires state-regulated utilities like DTE to file a 20-year integrated resource plan with the public service commission every five years. The company developed its plan based on input from customers, experts and other stakeholders.

"These major transformations," Lauer said, "are going to allow us to produce cleaner energy, hit our net zero goals in the future and make sure that our grid is reliable, affordable, and we continue down the path of decarbonization."

