Rocket profits, loan volume plunge from year ago as mortgage market contracts

Detroit — Rocket Cos. Inc. — parent company of mortgage lending giant Rocket Mortgage — saw profits, revenue and closed loan volume fall sharply from year-ago levels in the third quarter amid a mortgage industry slowdown driven by the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at tamping down decades-high inflation.

Rocket Cos. on Thursday said it generated $96 million in net income on revenue of $1.3 billion in the third quarter —down 93% and 58%, respectively, from Q3 of 2021.

The company's closed loan origination volume totaled $25.6 billion, down from $88 billion a year ago. Its gain on sale margin was 2.69%, slipping from 3.05% during the same period last year.

"This period of change and reset in the mortgage industry creates significant opportunity for Rocket," Rocket CEO Jay Farner said in a statement. "The company operates from a position of strength, which is clear from our $8.8 billion of liquidity and differentiated competitive advantages in brand, technology, data insights, client experience and client engagement. We are actively investing in the Rocket Platform to attract more consumers, lift conversion and lower client acquisition cost."

Rocket's total liquidity grew by $1.5 billion in Q3 to $8.8 billion, including $4 billion in available cash.

Looking into the fourth quarter, Rocket expects adjusted revenue of between $600 million to $750 million; closed loan volume of between $17 billion and $22 billion; and gain on sale margins of between 2.3% and 2.6%.

Meanwhile, executives highlighted some of the ways the company is navigating the industry headwinds. In the earnings release, for example, the company noted Rocket Mortgage's launch of a new "Inflation Buster" program that reduces homebuyers' monthly mortgage payment one percentage point in the first year of their loan. Rocket also recently announced the launch of a new loyalty program, Rocket Rewards, that allows customers to accrue points when they engage with the company's platform — for example, by applying for a prequalified approval letter.

Underscoring the challenges facing Rocket Mortgage, the Wall Street Journal (citing data from Black Knight Inc.) reported this week that just 133,000 U.S. homeowners can save money by refinancing at today's rates, down from more than 19 million in late 2020. Refinancing activity made up roughly 82% of the total dollar volume of Rocket's loans last year, the Journal reported, citing industry research.

Meanwhile, Rocket's board of directors approved the extension, effective Nov. 11, of a $1 billion share buyback program initially authorized two years ago. The company reported it had returned nearly $409 million to Class A common stockholders as of Wednesday.

