Hershey sees gum sales rebound as consumers drop masks

Hershey gum sales are set for fresh recovery at a time when the COVID pandemic is receding and face mask usage dwindles.

“Within refreshment, Hershey’s gum products increased 14.8%, driven by less mask-wearing, while retail trends for Icebreaker’s mints continued to improve from supply chain challenges earlier this year,” it said in an earnings release early Friday.

The confectionery maker raised its sales and earnings outlook for the year, citing “higher than anticipated consumer demand and favorable price elasticities across segments.” Third-quarter net sales came in at $2.73 billion, beating analysts’ projection of $2.62 billion.

Hershey joins its peers in seeing sales of refreshment products climb as consumers return to more mobile lives, echoing a similar trend seen by Mars Wrigley.

Hershey shares were down less than 0.3% in midmorning trading.

