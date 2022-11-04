UWM in Q3 originates more loans than Rocket Mortgage for first time

Pontiac-based United Wholesale Mortgage Holdings Corp. on Tuesday made $325.6 million in net income in the third quarter on $33.5 billion in closed loan volume, surpassing crosstown rival Rocket Mortgage LLC as the largest originator in the quarter by 31%.

The milestone accomplishes a long-sought goal for UWM CEO Mat Ishbia, a now-billionaire who joined his father's 12-person company after graduating from Michigan State University where he played on its 2000 championship basketball team. He took over it in 2013 and has grown it into the publicly traded mortgage giant it is today with approximately 7,000 employees.

Ishbia committed last year to make UWM the country's largest mortgage lender by 2024. And the company has waged public relations wars on Rocket Mortgage parent Rocket Cos. Inc. and attacked its business model.

The feat particularly is telling as UWM originates mortgages exclusively through the independent brokers who work directly with homebuyers and homeowners to find the best loan for them across multiple lenders. Brokers represent more than 20% of originations in the highly fractured industry, and UWM has dominated the channel as the top wholesale lender for the past seven years. Rocket, meanwhile, originates loans directly with customers as well as through brokers.

Investors rewarded the news, sending UWMC shares rising 8.1% to $3.34 in pre-market trading on Friday. Rocket's, meanwhile, were falling 4.9% to $6.19.

"What we have said would happen has happened," Ishbia said on an earnings call. "Maybe just maybe there really is one elite mortgage company in America. Maybe there's one CEO and his leadership team that really is in the weeds of the business and knows the business better than the rest. Who knows? That's what we believe. I hope you're starting to believe it, as well."

UWM's victory comes as its profits decline 1.3% year-over-year on $684 million in revenue, which fell by 0.9%. Increasing interest rates have turned a refinance boom, in which Rocket is particularly strong in recent years, to a purchase-dominated market where brokers represent a greater portion of originations. And low levels of available homes for sale has limited the industry, prompting consolidation, buyouts at Rocket and layoffs at others.

UWM's own workforce has shrunk from more than 8,000 people as recently as the first quarter of 2022 through attrition, according to the company. It's unclear for how long UWM can remain on top, though Ishbia said the company plans to dominate in 2023 and beyond.

UWM anticipates decreased loan volume in the fourth quarter, forecasting it'll be in the range of $19 billion and $26 billion with a gain margin between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Rocket, which also includes title insurer Amrock LLC, automotive retail marketplace Rocket Auto and more, on Thursday recorded $96 million in net income, down 93% year-over-year, on $25.6 billion in loan origination volume for the third quarter with a 2.69% gain-on-sale margin. For the fourth quarter, it expects closed loan volume of between $17 billion and $22 billion and a gain-on sale-margin of between 2.3% and 2.6%.

UWM had set out to beat Rocket in the July-to-September quarter. It offered a "Game On" pricing program to slash interest rates, which brought to the company nearly 12,000 new brokers or those who hadn't worked with UWM in the most recent quarter. In the first six months of the year, it worked with more than 30,000 different loan officers.

UWM also had set its quarterly outlook as the same as Rocket's: between $23 billion and $28 billion. Its gain margin of 0.52%, which was at the higher end of its 0.3% to 0.6% forecast, is substantially lower than Rocket's because of the competitive nature of wholesale channel. It's also down from the 0.94% it was a year ago.

The market is unlikely to turn around anytime soon. Rocket CEO Jay Farner forecasted further consolidation in the industry as mortgage applications hit their lowest levels since the mid-1990s. The average 30-year mortgage rate in the U.S. was 7.23% on Friday, according to Bankrate, compared to 3.28% a year ago. Earlier this week, the Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points for the fourth time this year and signaled further increases are likely.

In the third quarter, UWM's expenses decreased 0.9% to $353.8 million. The time it took to close a loan on average was 17 days. The company has said it's looking to decrease that to 12 with its technology.

Refinances represented 17% of UWM's mix at $5.8 billion, a 84% decrease from 2021. The rest of the $27.7 billion in volume came from purchases, which increased 4.6%.

As refinances fall off, retaining servicing rights of especially low-interest mortgages that are unlikely to refinance can offer a buffer for income during challenging times.

Companies that also retain the servicing rights of especially low-interest mortgages that are unlikely to refinance can count on that for a stream of income. UWM's mortgage servicing rights totaled $4.3 billion at the end of September, up 48% year-over-year.

"With a very low (WAC, weighted avrage, very low delinquencies and a high asset quality. Our MSR portfolio is stronger than ever and continues to provide balance to our business models, recurring quarterly cash flow stream and a strategic source of additional liquidity.

The company's more than 60-day delinquency rate was at 0.71%, and its forbearance rate was 0.55%. The company ended September with $800 million in cash and cash equivalents, a 16% decrease. On Jan. 10, UWM will pay a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share owned as of Dec. 9.

