Bedrock to bring first independent 'carrier hotel' data center to downtown Detroit

Bedrock announced Thursday it has partnered with Raeden, a Delaware-based digital infrastructure platform provider, to bring what it says is the first independent carrier hotel in downtown Detroit.

The carrier hotel, which is a co-located data center, will begin operations this month in Bedrock’s 615 West Lafayette property, the former Detroit News building. The 0.4 megawatt facility will “centralize internet connectivity and technology services while making efficient use of existing fiber assets,” Bedrock said in a statement.

“The introduction and added value of the carrier hotel is a significant milestone as we continue to position Detroit as one of the most connected and technologically advanced cities in the United States,” Michael Osment, chief technology officer at Bedrock, said in a statement Thursday. “This is the first in a series of steps by Bedrock to strategically activate local technology assets to bring a faster, more efficient and readily available networking platform to the Detroit market.”

The move comes as Bedrock seeks to draw more tenants from the suburbs to downtown Detroit by making its buildings more tech-focused. The firm hired Osment, its first chief technology officer, earlier this year.

The carrier hotel will connect 615 West Lafayette with Bedrock’s Detroit portfolio of more than 100 buildings downtown. Bedrock says the move will lower costs and allow its tenants to access faster and “more resilient internet-centric services.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Bedrock and view the Detroit carrier hotel as catalytic to our overall mission, which is to partner with real estate owners to optimize latent digital tenancy opportunities within their portfolios,” Kari Schrader, Raeden’s chief executive officer, said in the statement. "Through the development of the carrier hotel and future integration between Bedrock’s portfolio and Raeden’s services, we believe Detroit will become one of the most connected cities in the United States.”

Bedrock and Raeden said that over the next 12 months, the firms will make other technological investments, including activating existing data center assets and exploring other ways to improve technology services in the city.

