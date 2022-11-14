Muskegon die cast facility to close, laying off 244

Pace Industries Inc. is closing a Muskegon facility by the end of this year, resulting in the loss of 244 jobs, the company said in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filing with the state.

Pace, a die casting company with 18 manufacturing facilities and more than 4,000 employees across the U.S. and Mexico, is closing the facility at 2121 Latimer Drive in Muskegon because of "financial trouble," the notice filed Nov. 10 states.

The first layoffs will take place Dec. 20. The facility will close permanently on Dec. 31.

Pace is an aluminum die casting, zinc die casting and magnesium die casting manufacturer. The company's products are used in several industries, including automotive, commercial vehicle, powersports, lighting, lawn and garden, appliance, aerospace, defense and medical.