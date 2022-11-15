District Detroit: $1.5 billion development to include housing, retail, offices, 2 hotels

Olympia Development and Related Companies plan a $1.5 billion in development that will bring housing, office, retail and two hotels across 10 properties in the District Detroit. It's an effort developers say builds on the previously announced Detroit Center for Innovation.

The firms released details about the developments Tuesday and announced plans to hold the first meeting later this month with area residents under the city’s community benefits ordinance.

Developers say the project builds on plans for the Detroit Center for Innovation, a $250 million, three-building satellite campus for the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, as well as other development in the area. Olympia is building the center in partnership with New York-based Related Companies, owned by UM alumnus Stephen Ross.

"These projects will build on the successful progress such as Little Caesars world headquarters, 2715 Woodward, the Eddystone residences and the multiple historic residential developments open or underway,” Keith Bradford, president of Olympia Development of Michigan and The District Detroit, said in a statement Tuesday. “The construction and operations of each project will help our state and region attract the world’s leading companies and top talent to Detroit while maximizing economic opportunity for those who are already here. We look forward to working with the City and community partners to garner input while creating places and spaces all Detroiters can enjoy.”

Plans call for 695 mixed-income residential units, 1.2 million square feet of commercial office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and 467 hotel rooms across the 10 properties in downtown Detroit, according to the developers. Development involves the construction of six buildings and the renovation of four buildings. Two of the projects were previously announced with plans for the DCI.

Developers say they will seek a state transformational brownfield incentive for the project and will file a transformational brownfield plan application with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Developers say construction of an office building at 2200 Woodward is expected to begin in 2023 once they have secured private financing and public incentives.

Four residential projects will have a total of 695 units. Twenty percent will be set aside as affordable housing based on 50% area median income, developers said.

New residential construction will include 2250 Woodward Ave., a proposed mixed-use development with residential space and ground floor retail, and 2205 Cass Ave., a residential building that will be part of the previously announced Detroit Center for Innovation.

Residential buildings that will undergo historic preservation are: 408 Temple St., a brown brick and terra cotta building formerly known as the American/Fort Wayne Hotel. The developers propose to renovate the building to include residential space and first floor retail.

The two proposed hotels include a previously announced inn at 2455 Woodward, next to Little Caesars Arena and 2211 Woodward Avenue, an adaptive reuse of the current Fox Office Building to a hotel. Developers say the project will not alter the historic Fox Theatre.

Proposed commercial office building projects with first-floor retail and office space are 2200 Woodward Avenue and 2300 Woodward Ave. Buildings also under consideration are 2305 Woodward Ave. or 2300 Cass Ave.

The developers have also proposed a business incubator for 2115 Cass Ave., the former Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge building, for part of the Detroit Center for Innovation campus.

“It’s exciting to see this project — which holds so much promise for the city of Detroit and the state of Michigan — taking these important next steps," UM President Santa J. Ono said in a statement. "We are looking forward to increasing our engagement and presence in the city."

The first community meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 29 at Cass Technical High School. The proposed development area covers 6,500 households in the city’s District 5 and District 6.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN