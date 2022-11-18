DTE electric users to see small rate hike after state nixes most of utility's request

Consumers of DTE Energy Co.’s electric service will see a small increase in their bills later this month after the Michigan Public Service Commission approved a $30.5 million rate increase for DTE Electric — less than 10% of the utility's request.

The change will go into effect Nov. 25 and result in an increase of about 71 cents monthly for a typical residential customer who uses 500 kilowatt hours, the Michigan Public Service Commission said Friday. DTE Electric has 2.3 million customers in southeast Michigan.

The rate hike is a fraction of the $388 million increase the utility requested in January in its effort to modernize and improve reliability of the state’s energy grid and electric storage and generation system.

According to the MPSC, the largest factor in the reduced approved rate stemmed from disputed projections in the utility’s sales forecast “based on changing patterns of residential electricity as Michigan moved beyond early restrictions in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Commission found that, despite DTE Electric’s previous projections of declining electric use among its residential customers, residential electric sales surged in 2020 and increased again in 2021, even as many Michiganders returned to working from their places of employment and resumed pre-COVID activities,” the commission wrote in a release.

Officials with DTE Electric were not immediately available for comment.

The request made in January was the first electric rate increase sought by the utility since 2019. In 2020, the company received approval from the MPSC for a plan to keep electric rates unchanged until 2022 as part of an effort to give customers relief amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the commission, numerous pilot projects were approved for full or partial recovery in rates. Among them: a non-wires alternative project to effectively integrate distributed energy resources into the grid, a pay-as-you-save financing model for electric transit buses, a lithium-ion battery to replace a diesel-fueled peaker plant, make-ready rebates for electric vehicle chargers and residential rebates for installation of electric vehicle chargers.

The commission said it disallowed numerous pilot projects proposed by DTE Electric and intervenors.

“The Commission strongly encouraged DTE Electric to consider submitting its pilot project proposals outside of the general rate case process, where feasible and appropriate, and include a request for deferred accounting treatment,” the commission wrote.

