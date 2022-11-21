Frankenmuth's Bavarian Inn Lodge getting $80M waterpark expansion

Michigan’s Little Bavaria will soon be home to one of the state’s largest indoor waterparks.

The Bavarian Inn Lodge in Frankenmuth says it will break ground on an $80 million expansion next month, with plans to add an additional 140,000 square feet to the German-style resort.

Once the project is completed in 2024, visitors will have access to a bigger waterpark and a new family entertainment center, according to an announcement from the resort on Monday.

“This expansion will help us to advance our goal of creating fun and enjoyable experiences for all ages,” said Michael Keller Zehnder, the president of Bavarian Inn Lodge. “We are reimagining family fun and see this as an exciting project for all of Frankenmuth.”

Since opening more than 30 years ago, the Bavarian-themed resort has welcomed thousands of guests, including prominent politicians from President George H. W. Bush to Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder.

The upcoming project will mark the seventh major expansion since the Lodge was opened by the Zehnder family, which has operated the Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Restaurant since 1888.

While guests may have to wait until 2024 to experience the new water park, Zehnder said its current Family Fun Center will remain open during the interim. The resort said the construction will not impact events at its conference and banquet center.