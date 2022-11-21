Wendy’s launches its first holiday Frosty flavor

Nancy Clanton

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Wendy’s is joining the holiday drink trend – and it’s not pumpkin spice latte.

For a limited time, the fast food chain’s Frosty will be available in peppermint, replacing the strawberry offering from the summer.

“The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that fans have come to know and love for over 50 years,” John Li, vice president of culinary innovation for the Wendy’s Co., said in a press release. “It’s the classic thick and creamy Frosty that our fans crave with bursts of fresh peppermint – every sweet bite will put you in the holiday spirit.”

The company is also bringing back its Frosty Key Tags for purchase through Jan. 29, 2023. For just $2 at participating locations or on the mobile app, you can enjoy a free Jr. Frosty every day in 2023.

“Wendy’s is helping to make the most wonderful time of the year even sweeter by introducing an all-new Peppermint Frosty to enjoy during the holidays,” Carl Loredo, U.S. chief marketing officer for the Wendy’s Co., said in a press release. “From this summer’s break-out hit, Strawberry Frosty, and now with our Peppermint Frosty, our fans can always count on Wendy’s to deliver the most craveable, iconic seasonal flavors.”