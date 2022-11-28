Michigan company is Applebee’s Franchisee of the Year

Although it’s been in the Applebee’s game for a decade now, Michigan’s Team Schostak restaurant group is still a relatively new player compared to the other 29 franchise owners of nationally known, casual neighborhood restaurant brand.

That’s one of the reasons executive chairman Mark Schostak is so honored that his company was named the 2022 Applebee’s Franchisee of the Year. Team Schostak Family Restaurants have 63 Applebee's in lower Michigan as well as locally owned Del Taco, Mod Pizza, Olga's Kitchen and Wendy's restaurants.

“It’s a significant accomplishment and honor for our franchise,” Schostak told The Detroit News. “We’re really proud of it. It speaks to all the hard work we put forward over the years.”

Schostak said a variety of factors and metrics go into determining Franchisee of the Year, but a big one is sales. Team Schostak’s Applebee’s had the best year-over-year sales in the country. Their dine-in sales figures were particularly strong, compared to carryout and delivery.

“It’s a testament to the trust that our guests have during COVID and coming out of COVID to come back into our restaurants,” he said. He said even post-pandemic, 75% of sales come from dine-in customers. "Going out to dinner creates memories, so people still want to dine in. We can't forget that. We're really focused on that."

Other factors that the national brand looks at when awarding Franchisee of the Year are guests feedback from anonymous surveys and community engagement.

“We’re very involved ... in fact, in the 10 years since we have owned these restaurants we’ve raised $2.4 million for the community,” he said, adding that their main charity partners are Muscular Dystrophy Association, JDRF (which fights diabetes), Alex’s Lemonade Stand, Make-A-Wish Foundation and the TSFR Care Fund.

Schostak said their success stems from how they treat their team. This includes offering not just a job but a career path, celebrating and highlighting workers’ successes and offering a work-life balance. The restaurant group also offers free tuition through Michigan’s Clearly University to eligible employees and their family members. In all, Team Schostak has 7,000 employees.

Two of the biggest pandemic-era problems for restaurants — staffing shortages and rising costs of food — don't escape the Schostak Applebee's, but staffing is stable. Schostak said it's not where it was before the pandemic, however. As for rising prices, "we have to be very careful" to make sure that there is still value at Applebee's because that's why people go there.

"We lead the nation in the 'grill and bar' segment in affordability, and we always have," he said. "Our guest is watching what they're spending and we want to respect that. But value is not always about price. Value is about making sure the food is fresh, and hot ... making sure it's served by friendly and fast people ... accurately, in a clean and safe restaurant."

