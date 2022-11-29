Wall Street is off to a wobbly start; crude oil prices rise

The Detroit News

New York — Stocks are off to a wobbly start on Wall Street and as some concerns dissipate over the protests in China against that country’s severe COVID restrictions. The S&P 500 was bobbing between small gains and losses in the early going Tuesday, as was the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Small-company stocks were mostly higher. Energy stocks rose as crude oil prices climbed about 2%. Hong Kong’s benchmark index jumped more than 5% overnight and other Asian markets also rose. U.S. Treasury yields were higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 3.75%.