Financial help available for Michiganians struggling to pay energy bills

Michiganians struggling with rising heating bills amidst dropping temperatures can access assistance through the state health department, DTE Energy and social service and nonprofit organizations like United Way and The Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW).

"Customers are facing higher bills as we enter into the coldest months of the year," said Tamara Johnson, energy assistance director at DTE. "This year we have we're still dealing with the effects of the pandemic and inflation is only making matters worse. I know customers are seeing higher prices, not just with their energy bills."

DTE works with community partners like THAW and United Way every day to help customers enroll in energy programs or complete assistance applications through the state, Johnson said.

"We have an average of over 27,000 customers in need per year that are enrolled in our low-income self-sufficiency program, or LSP, which establishes the low affordable payment level for customers for at least 24 months," Johnson said.

The low-income self-sufficiency program is one of DTE's most valuable with an 80% success rate, Johnson said. Alternatively, customers can pay off past imbalances through payment agreements without late fees and elderly customers, customers with medical conditions, active duty military and veterans can participate in disconnect protection programs.

High inflation levels are hurting customers who were able to afford their heating bill in the past and Johnson encouraged anyone in this situation to reach out to DTE, even if they earn more than the qualifying threshold for financial assistance.

"Payment plans may be possible and we also have many forms of free energy efficiency products and services that can make heating and cooling bills more affordable," she said.

Customers living in single-family homes, duplexes and condominiums may qualify for home energy consultations to help them manage and lower energy usage. Using programmable thermostats, checking and replacing thermostats regularly and sealing windows and doors can also lower energy bills, Johnson said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services offers energy assistance through the state emergency relief program. Households at or below 150% of the federal poverty level can qualify for state emergency relief, said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka, policy director for economic stability at the health department.

"Customers must have a past imbalance and meet other eligibility criteria but in the past, we were requiring a shutoff notice," Denson-Sogbaka said. "Effective December 1 we are looking at only a past due balance."

Households that rely on deliverable fuel heating sources, like propane, are also eligible for financial assistance of up to $1,200, Denson-Sogbaka said. She encouraged Michiganians to apply for energy assistance through the Department of Homeland Security, the state website or with a community navigator partner.

Residents who receive assistance through the emergency relief program can be referred to the Michigan energy assistance program which provides up to $3,000 towards their energy bill. Low-income residents and people with disabilities can qualify for home heating credits through the Department of Treasury. Applications for these credits were due in September but will reopen in the beginning of 2023, Denson-Sogbaka said.

Low-income households may also be eligible for the state's weatherization assistance program to make homes more energy efficient following a home energy audit.

Copayments on emergency assistance from the state are only required if a customer's energy bill is larger than the allotment of aid they receive, Denson-Sogbaka said. When customers receive financial assistance from the state but still have a copay or balance left over on their energy bill, nonprofits like THAW can help said Christine Beatty, program director.

"We've had uptake just as you saw the cold weather kick in, our numbers spiked probably about 50% when we got into this last couple of weeks of cold weather," Beatty said. "THAW is an agency that helps those folks through that process."

If people are not sure what programs they are eligible for, Beatty said they can call THAW at 800-866-8429 and set up a virtual or in-person appointment.

Any Michiganian can also call 211, the three-digit dialing code for free and confidential information and referral services. United Way of Southeastern Michigan houses the regional 211 community call center, said Eric Davis, vice president of community impact.

"Anytime, any day of the year, if anyone needs assistance, you can call 211. And there is a community care advocate that has a highly trained professional experience to bring services and people together," Davis said.

211 operators can connect callers with over 1,500 agencies spanning 2,900 sites and 8,500 programs and services that range from housing to mental health to energy assistance.

Special support services are available for specific populations, like veterans or families with young children.

"Any vets in our community that are looking for support can contact 211 after hours when the veteran's agencies are closed," Davis said. "We also serve as the statewide hotline for WIC and maternal child health services."

They also offer free tax preparation services which help families access benefits like the child tax credit. The public can access care advocates at the 211 website, by texting their zip code to 2898211 and at the United Way of Southeast Michigan's website.

