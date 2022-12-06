Second Nature Brands acquires brownie company

Second Nature Brands, a Madison Heights-based snack company, has acquired another snack brand, Brownie Brittle. The acquisition was announced by Second Nature Brands' parent company CapVest, which said in a release Tuesday that the details of the transaction would not be disclosed.

“Brownie Brittle is a fantastic addition to the Second Nature Brands portfolio and a great first step in our plan to transform the business into a highly diversified U.S. snacking platform," said Othmane Khelladi, a CapVest partner. "We are thrilled to support Second Nature Brands in their next phase of growth and to work with the team to expand their portfolio into adjacent and complementary snacking categories.”

Brownie Brittle, which is a brownie-like treat brand, is sold at grocery, convenience and other retail stores and will now sit amongst Second Nature brands like Kar's Nuts and Sanders Chocolates.

Jan Grywczynski, Brownie Brittle's CEO, said the "announcement is a very positive reflection on our business, our people and the strength of the Brownie Brittle brand."

"Second Nature Brands was attracted by the incredible growth that Brownie Brittle has demonstrated historically, as well as strong brand value and great product quality. We are very excited about this new chapter for Brownie Brittle, as part of the Second Nature Brands family ... to accelerate our growth as a leader in thin, sweet, permissibly indulgent snacking," Grywczynski said.

Victor Mehren, CEO of Second Nature Brands, said in the release that company has “ambitious plans to become a U.S. leader in snacks and treats."

"The acquisition of Brownie Brittle is an exciting step on this journey, which expands our presence into baking and unlocks a new growth stream for us. It also marks our first acquisition since being acquired by our majority investor CapVest, showing how with their support we intend to grow and develop Second Nature Brands through continued investment in the brand, channel & category expansion, as well as continued focus on product quality," Meheren said.

CapVest acquired Second Nature Brands in April.