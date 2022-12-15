Wixom-based Total Sports acquired by MLS partner company

TOCA Football Inc., a soccer-focused training company that operates indoor training centers in North America, has acquired Total Sports Complex, a Wixom-based sports facility company.

Total Sports, which announced the deal Thursday on its website, said TOCA operates 35 centers in North America. Total Sports has eight locations in southeast Michigan and one in northwest Ohio. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Its announcement said that TOCA's national footprint, experience, and knowledge would benefit Total Sports' facilities and customers, especially since TOCA inked a partnership with Major League Soccer in October.

MLS became a shareholder of TOCA and will integrate its content and activities into TOCA's soccer venues.

"We are excited to have TOCA power Total Sports into a new era of exciting growth," the latter company said on its website. "TOCA brings a national footprint to our facilities along with a wealth of experience and knowledge."

Under TOCA's leadership, Total Sports Complex will keep its same services and employees while TOCA adds additional programming and facility improvements, according to the announcement.

"In addition to their experience as operators, they bring a first-of-its-kind training technology that drives rapid soccer improvement," the announcement said, referring to TOCA’s proprietary technologies including soccer data-capture and analytics.