Engineering firm HNTB to double Michigan jobs, expand in Detroit, East Lansing

HNTB Corp., an engineering firm that specializes in transportation infrastructure projects, is doubling its staffing in Michigan with the addition of 165 new jobs in Detroit and East Lansing, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. said Friday.

The firm's expansion, which is expected to come with a capital investment of $922,203, is being aided by a $1 million Michigan Business Development Program grant. The city of East Lansing is supporting the project by offering staff time, according to a news release. The estimated average wage of the new jobs is $38.52 per hour, plus benefits.

HNTB, which is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has five locations in Michigan that employ 164 people. The firm's Detroit location is in the Renaissance Center. Its other offices in the state are in East Lansing, Grand Rapids, Jackson and Sterling Heights.

"In Michigan, we're fixing the damn roads and creating good-paying jobs," Whitmer said in a statement. "That's why HNTB's growth is great news for our state, our families, and our economy. It further underscores the competitive advantages our state has to offer innovative businesses on the cutting edge of cars, chips, engineering, and manufacturing."

In a statement, Eric Morris, HNTB's Michigan office leader and senior vice president, said the company is "proud to be selected for this innovative grant program and to continue growing our local operations to meet the state's infrastructure needs. This grant will not only result in the doubling of HNTB jobs in Michigan but will also allow us to increase our partnership with the local sub-consultants and suppliers who support us."

