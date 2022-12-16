Westin Book Cadillac Detroit getting Sullivan's Steakhouse

Sullivan's Steakhouse is coming to the Westin Book Cadillac Detroit, the downtown hotel's owners said Thursday.

The American steakhouse restaurant is expected to open in mid-2023 at 1114 Washington Boulevard. The move will return a full-service restaurant to the hotel, which lost Michael Symon's Roast when it abruptly closed its doors in January after 13 years.

“Along with the hotel’s comprehensive strategic renovation and repositioning, the addition of Sullivan’s Steakhouse to The Westin Book Cadillac will further improve the overall guest experience and provide an exciting new venue in the growing downtown neighborhood,” John W. Rutledge, founder, chairman and CEO of Oxford Capital Group LLC and Oxford Hotels & Resorts LLC, said in a statement Thursday. "

This is Sullivan's Steakhouse's first Michigan location. It has 13 locations across the country, including in Anchorage, Alaska. The restaurant says it offers hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and signature cocktails.

Oxford Group said it will renovate 8,500 square feet of restaurant space and feature a new outdoor patio. The hotel has a Starbucks Reserve. A third ground-floor tenant has yet to be announced.

“We’ve long had our sights set on expanding to Michigan, and when the opportunity to open in the historic Westin Book Cadillac Building presented itself, we knew we simply had to take advantage of this unique opportunity and moment in Sullivan’s evolution and growth,” Nishant Machado, president and CEO of Dividend Restaurant Group, said in a statement. “We look forward to being part of the Detroit community and for residents and visitors alike to have the chance to try our signature American fare.”

Oxford Group with Taconic Capital purchased the 453-room Westin Book Cadillac Detroit Hotel in December 2021. The hotel is expected to undergo a $20 million renovation starting in January that will refresh the property's guest rooms, ballrooms, public spaces and meeting rooms.

“We look forward to the opening of Sullivan’s Steakhouse providing an outstanding dining experience for our guests and visitors,” said Debra Schultz, general manager of the hotel. “This restaurant will cap off our renovation project and add a new dimension to the city’s popular and growing culinary scene.”

Oxford Group said it is in talks with potential tenants to fill 5,000 square feet of restaurant space previously occupied by 24Grille.

cwilliams@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CWilliams_DN