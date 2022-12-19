MEDC gives Carhartt grant for Dearborn expansion

Workwear maker Carhartt Inc. is expanding its presence in Dearborn where it's headquartered with a $937,500 grant from the quasi-governmental Michigan Economic Development Corp.

In response to increasing demand, Carhartt is investing $4.65 million into product design, digital marketing, customer care and operations. The expansion will create 125 new jobs. With the help of the Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant, the company chose Michigan over competing sites in other locations.

"Our business continues to grow year over year," Susan Telang, Carhartt chief financial officer, said in a statement. "Partnering with the MEDC allows us to expand our employee base by adding top talent and, at the same time, continue to invest in our home state where Carhartt was established in 1889.”

The city of Dearborn has offered to assist the company with an expedited and streamlined permitting for the expansion. The details of it weren't shared in a news release from the state.

New positions include web developers, marketing specialists, sales representatives and customer service personnel with wages averaging $43.22 per hour. Founded in Detroit, Carhartt now employs more than 5,500 people around the world, including 644 in Michigan.

"We’re working hard in a bipartisan fashion to ensure Michigan’s business climate and talented manufacturing workforce can thrive and create more jobs," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "That work paid off over the last year, as evidenced by the investment and growth by longstanding companies like Carhartt continuing to invest in Michigan."

The growth comes after Carhartt recently invested $32 million into three of its facilities at its Dearborn campus. It also has partnered with the Industrial Sewing and Innovation Center, dedicating in 2019 the third floor of its Cass Avenue store in Midtown and donating apparel manufacturing equipment to the nonprofit for sewn trades. ISAIC is expanding its facility in Detroit, a $550,000 project that will create 74 jobs.

“This announcement," Brad Garmon, executive director of the Michigan Outdoor Recreation Industry Office at the MEDC, said in a statement, "builds on Carhartt’s leadership in rebuilding Detroit’s legacy of textile manufacturing and demonstrates that today’s outdoor recreation jobs can be creative, well-paying, talent-driven opportunities that support people, communities and an adventurous life in the great outdoors.”

