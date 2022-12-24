H&M says it followed protocol after Justin Bieber slams ‘trash’ collection

Peter Sblendorio

New York Daily News

There’s no need to say sorry to Justin Bieber, according to H&M.

The clothing retailer says it followed the necessary steps to release a line of Bieber merchandise after the singer claimed he never approved the products.

“Justin’s license holder has confirmed that H&M had the right contracts in place and followed all proper approval procedures for each selected design,” H&M said in a statement Thursday.

“Nevertheless, out of respect for Justin, we removed the products from our site and stores, and we’re working to find the best way to make use of them.”

The statement comes three days after the Canadian-born Bieber, 28, urged his fans not to buy the H&M collection of hoodies, T-shirts and accessories.

“The H&M MERCH THEY MADE OF ME IS TRASH AND I DIDNT APPROVE IT,” Bieber wrote Monday on his Instagram story.

H&M released a short statement the same day to claim it “followed proper approval procedures” before elaborating in Thursday’s announcement.

“We have been Justin Bieber’s merchandise partner since 2016 and we are very proud of the work we have done so far,” H&M said.

Known for hits such as “Sorry,” “Peaches” and “Let Me Love You,” Bieber is a two-time Grammy winner out of 23 nominations.

Bieber canceled multiple concerts in June after suffering partial facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition caused by the shingles virus. He returned to the stage in August before canceling much of his “Justice World Tour” due to what organizers described as health concerns.