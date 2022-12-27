Detroit Metro not spared from Southwest flight cancellations

The Detroit News

The operational meltdown at Southwest Airlines in the wake of last week's holiday weather woes is stranding travelers across the country, including at Detroit Metro Airport.

As of midday Tuesday, 87% of Southwest's scheduled flights at the Romulus airport had been canceled, according to FlightAware.com. Its 14 cancellations accounted for just over half of the scrapped flights at the airport.

The next-most affected airline, Spirit, had canceled five flights, or 8% of its scheduled service out of the airport.

Nationally, Southwest canceled more than 60% of its flights Tuesday, even as other carriers' operations largely returned to normal. The situation has garnered the attention of the U.S. Department of Transportation, which called the rate of cancellations “disproportionate and unacceptable."

Associated Press contributed.