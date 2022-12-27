Gas prices drop below $3 a gallon in Michigan, 11 cents lower than a year ago

Gas prices continue to fall in Michigan with Michigan drivers paying an average of $2.99 per gallon, seven cents cheaper per gallon than last week's state average, AAA announced Tuesday.

Citing data from the Energy Information Administration, AAA said this week's price for regular unleaded dropped by 11 cents per gallon since this week in 2021.

"Motorists are paying an average of $44 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $7 from when 2021's highest price last November," a AAA press release said.

Michigan's average gasoline price is about 10 cents cheaper than the national average of $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA's website.

In Metro Detroit, the average price per gallon was $3.04, up from $2.96 last week, but down from a record $5.30 per gallon on June 15, according to AAA.

"Increasing supply and low gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower," the release said. "... the drawdown signals that oil demand may continue to rise despite ongoing market concerns that a recession or slowdown could occur next year. If economic growth falters, crude demand will likely drop alongside prices."

The state's most expensive average gas prices were Traverse City ($3.21), Jackson ($3.11) and Ann Arbor ($3.03), while the least expensive were in Saginaw ($2.85), Flint ($2.88) and Lansing ($2.91)

Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group said in a statement: "As the year comes to a close, Michigan motorists are seeing some of the lowest gas prices of 2022."