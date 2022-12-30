Target recalls weighted blankets after two children die

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Target Corporation have issued a recall for Pillowfort Weighted Blankets after two children reportedly became entrapped in them and died.

About 204,000 blankets are included in the recall, which was announced on Dec. 22. Young children can become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket, the safety commission said.

A 4-year-old girl and a 6-year-old girl reportedly died due to asphyxiation after becoming entrapped in the weighted blanket, the commission said. The incident occurred at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina in April 2022. Target has received two additional reports of children getting trapped in the blankets.

Target is directly contacting people who they know purchased a Pillowfort Weighted Blanket to coordinate returns. Target customers are also encouraged to immediately stop using these products and contact the corporation for a refund. Customers can contact Target at 800-440-0680 or online to return the blankets by mail or go to any Target store in person. They will receive a $40 Target credit as a refund for each blanket.

The blankets are 60 inches long and 40 inches wide and weigh 6 pounds. They have been sold exclusively at Target since December 2018 and have a removable, waterproof washable cover.

The blankets were offered in eight colors, all of which were affected by the recall. The item numbers, which can be found on a tag attached to the blanket cover, are:

097-02-0140 (Unicorn - White)

097-02-0148 (Space Navy)

097-02-0361(Pink)

097-02-0363 (Blue)

097-02-0364 (Gray)

097-02-1603 (Buffalo Plaid – Red)

097-02-3904 (Blue Constellation)

097-02-3905 (Unicorn – Pink)

