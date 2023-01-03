Michigan gas prices up by 21 cents in the new year

Gas prices in Michigan have increased by 21 cents since last week, 10 cents more than they were this time last year, according to the American Automobile Association.

Michiganians are paying an average of $3.20 per gallon for regular gas and $48 to fill a standard 15-gallon tank. The spike is due to, "an increase in crude oil prices to close out 2022, along with a busy holiday travel season have led to higher pump prices," said AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland.

AAA's averages come from over 4,200 gas stations across Michigan that are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds, the association said.

2023's gas prices are still 29 cents lower than this time last month and a full tank of gas is still about $30 cheaper than it was in June 2022, according to AAA.

Metro Detroit's average gas price of $3.21 is about 19 cents higher than it was last week but 1 cent lower than it was this time last year.

At $3.21 a gallon, Metro Detroit, Saginaw and Ann Arbor have the highest average gas prices across the state, AAA says. Benton Harbor has the lowest at $3.15 a gallon. Jackson and Traverse City are not far behind with averages of $3.17 and $3.18 per gallon, according to AAA.

Michigan and Metro Detroit's gas prices are still below the nationwide average of $3.22 per gallon.

Lowest prices

The lowest pump prices in Metro Detroit's three counties as of Tuesday were the following, according to Gas Buddy:

Macomb County: $2.75/gallon, Meijer station, 30800 Little Mack Ave Roseville

Oakland County: $2.69/gallon, Citgo station, 4520 Joslyn Rd Lake Orion

Wayne County: $2.63/gallon, Mobil station, 20995 West Rd Woodhaven

