After trending down, gas prices up 10 cents since last week in Metro Detroit

One week into the new year, gas prices are starting to trickle upwards, jumping about 10 cents since last week to an average of $3.31 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline in Metro Detroit, according to AAA.

Prices were trending down at the close of 2022, but AAA's spokesperson says demand for gasoline is causing gas prices to increase.

"Michigan motorists continue to see higher pump prices are we move further into the new year," Adrienne Woodland, the auto club group's spokesperson, said in a press release. "As demand remains robust and stocks remain tight, drivers could continue to see pump prices increase."

Compared to last year, Michigan's current pump price is about 12 cents higher per gallon, from $3.20 last week to $3.31, the same as Metro Detroit's average.

Metro Detroit's price rose 10 cents since last week and 13 cents higher than last month. It is also about 8 cents higher than this time last year.

However, Metro Detroiters can still find prices below $3 a gallon in some cities. Gas Buddy records the Mobil station on West Road in Woodhaven at $2.63, the Sunoco station on Pinecrest Drive in Ferndale and a Mobil station on Elizabeth Lk Road in Waterford at $2.71.

AAA report the most expensive gas price averages in: Lansing ($3.34), Grand Rapids ($3.34), and Ann Arbor ($3.33).

The least expensive gas price averages are in: Marquette ($3.28), Traverse City ($3.30), and Benton Harbor ($3.31).