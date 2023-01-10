Detroit casinos report $1.28B in 2022 revenue

Detroit's three casinos brought in nearly $1.28 billion in revenue in 2022, just shy of the $1.29 billion they generated the year prior, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Tuesday.

Much of that revenue — $983.7 million, or 77% — came from slots. Table games generated $273.3 million, or 21% of the total, while retail sports betting contributed $18.8 million, or 2%. Those figures don't include revenue from online casino gaming and sports betting.

MGM Grand Detroit closed the year with 48% market share, while MotorCity Casino captured 31% of the market and Hollywood Casino at Greektown had 21%.

Annual revenue tied to table games and slots was down 0.8% year-over-year. MGM Grand Detroit's revenue from table games and slots was up 8.3% to $600 million. MotorCity Casino's fell 9.5% to $396.5 million. And Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw revenue tied to those forms of gambling fall 5.1% to $260.5 million.

For the year, the three casinos collectively paid $101.8 million in wagering taxes on table games and slots revenue to the state, down from $102.6 million in 2021, according to the MGCB.

They made $155.6 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments on slots and table games revenue to the city, down from $160.8 million the year before.

Meanwhile, the three casinos reported qualified adjusted gross receipts tied to retail sports betting of $18.8 million, down 30.2% from 2021. Hollywood Casino at Greektown, home to a Barstool Sportsbook, led with just over $7 million. Next was MGM Grand Detroit with $6.2 million. MotorCity Casino reported just under $5.6 million from its retail sports betting operation, a Fanduel Sportsbook.

The casinos paid $711,087 in taxes to the state for retail sports betting, down from $1 million in 2021. They submitted $869,107 in retail sports betting taxes to the city, down from $1.2 million the year before.

For the fourth quarter, the casinos' aggregate revenue was down 5.4% year-over-year.

jgrzelewski@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JGrzelewski