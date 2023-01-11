District Detroit projects get $50 million in DDA board vote

After some lengthy discussion, the Downtown Development Authority board Wednesday approved nearly $50 million in funding for the Olympia Development of Michigan and Related Cos. team’s mixed-income, mixed use development in District Detroit.

The green light from the full board comes after its finance committee recommended approved last week of a trio of 34-year, 1% loans totaling $23.76 million to help cover hard construction costs for the development's three residential projects with affordable housing. The board also approved a $25 million reimbursement to cover public infrastructure costs across the companies’ 10 planned developments.

The loan program under the DDA’s Housing, Office, Retail Development and Absorption Fund is a new financing tool the agency has said will help residential developers offer more discounted rents for low-income Detroiters within the DDA boundaries.

The loan program and the infrastructure reimbursement are among $797 million in public incentives the developers are seeking for the project. The other requests of governmental agencies include $616 million in brownfield tax reimbursements over 35 years and $133 million in property tax abatements.

The proposed $1.5 billion joint venture between the Ilitch family organization and developer Stephen Ross is a mixed-use development that includes the construction of six buildings and the renovation of four buildings in the District Detroit. Plans call for 695 mixed-income residential units, 1.2 million square feet of commercial office space, 100,000 square feet of retail and 467 hotel rooms across the 10 properties.

In advance of the vote, on Tuesday Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan touted the program during the Detroit Policy Conference. He said the loan program helps to provide affordable housing units to residents who have seen rent increases in recent years.

Duggan pointed out that the market rate rent in a new apartment in District Detroit would be about $2,400 for a one-bedroom unit.

“For somebody who makes half the area’s median income, $30,000, it would take their entire salary to pay for that rent,” Duggan said Tuesday. “Which means you’re going to create a bastion of wealthy folks in one area and it will be as far as I’m concerned economically segregated, if not racially segregated.”

