Founders Brewing merges with Madrid-based parent company

Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Company has merged with Colorado-based Avery Brewing Company to form Mahou USA, a new division of parent company Madrid-based Mahou Group.

The merger, which also includes Mahou Imports, was effective Thursday, according to a news release.

In December 2014, Mahou purchased a 30% stake in Founders Brewing Co. In September 2019, Mahou increased its stake to 90%.

According to Mahou USA, the creation of Mahou USA will allow it to compete in an ever-changing craft beer market while each company retains its character. Offerings will now include selections from the Madrid brewery that were previously unavailable in many parts of the U.S., company officials said.

“Founders and Avery have been working together cohesively for the past two years, and we haveconsistently found strength within this partnership of brands,” Mahou USA CEO Elton AndresKnight said in the release.

"Combining Founders and Avery with Mahou Imports into Mahou USA will enable us tocompete on another level within the marketplace, which will bring a refreshing change as we movethrough 2023 and beyond.”

Founders Brewing Company opened a taproom on Charlotte Street in Detroit's Midtown in late 2017.

