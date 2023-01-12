Executives have become less likely to recommend Michigan to do business, Detroit Economic Club told

Detroit — Michigan business leaders are less likely to recommend the Great Lakes state as a place to do business today than they were a year ago, according to a new outlook presented on Thursday before the Detroit Economic Club.

Inflation, increasing interest rates, labor shortages and changes in state government leadership have contributed to less certainty in the economy, and to recession fears.

But there are other signs that prove positive, General Motor Co. Chief Economist Elaine Buckberg and Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO Quentin Messer Jr. said following the presentation of the outlook from Ann Arbor’s Baker Strategy Group.

The pandemic has resulted in some households having far more savings than they had pre-COVID. The economy is adding jobs, and it continues to grow as inflation is slowing.

“I'm inclined, frankly, to discount what that means about Michigan and say, ‘That's just sort of where people's sentiment is right now,’” Buckberg said during a discussion moderated by The Detroit News' senior editor/business and columnist, Daniel Howes, at the MotorCity Casino Hotel. “I am a pretty optimistic on the economy. Not only are we definitely not in a recession now with 200,000 payroll jobs created last quarter, but that we are seeing inflation declining and still a strong economy and labor market and that the odds of a soft landing are looking better.”

And if there is a downturn, she said it, unlike the 2009 recession, is likely to be short-lived. That positive outlook was welcomed by some executives in attendance: "Their opinions versus all of the negativity around (the economy), it may not be what it has been made out to be," said Lori Powe, 44, of Shelby Township, who is the chief client officer at NBS Commercial Interiors.

On whether businesses would recommend Michigan as a place to do business, the index fell to 69 out of 100 from 74 year-over-year, according to the results captured by the strategy group following the midterm election. Important indicators around Michigan being a great state that is on the right track, to raise a family, for young professionals, for businesses and for a strong economy, also decreased.

The perceptions come at a critical time for Michigan and its largest industry: autos. The state is in fierce competition with other states, plus Canada and Mexico, over investments for EV assembly and battery cell manufacturing to replace production of internal combustion engine vehicles and their components.

It's had billions of dollars of investments from Detroit's three automakers, battery manufacturers like LG Energy Solution, as well as startups like Novi-based Our Next Energy, even as states like Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee also have seen investment dollars.

Amid shifting economic conditions, business interest and inquiries into the state haven't slowed, Messer told The Detroit News following the presentation, and his team continues to work on creating a robust pipeline of investment opportunities.

"People objectively realize," Messer said, "they had very dated perceptions about whether it's our regulatory environment, whether it's our utility rates, whatever it was, people had frozen Michigan in time. I think we've unfrozen that notion."

He emphasized that the states seeking to attract these sorts of manufacturing investments look at Michigan as the example of what to be.

"Let's never lose perspective: We're still the referential frame for advanced manufactory in the world, bar none," Messer said, but he added: “No one’s giving anybody a home team discount.”

He emphasized that the message isn't that it's Michigan's communities against each other, but Michigan against other states and countries, which resonated with other business leaders in attendance.

"We're better than that, and we can go up against anyone," agreed Todd Goldman, 38, of Milford, a director of commercial relationship management at the Wells Fargo & Co. bank.

Buckberg noted because of Michigan’s heritage with the auto industry, it does have advantages. Proximity of cell manufacturing to existing assembly plants is important because the batteries are so heavy. Michigan has an existing supplier base, and it has an experienced engineering and manufacturing workforce.

"Using our existing sites," Buckberg said, "is tremendously powerful as a competitive advantage for GM, as a financial advantage, as a workforce recruitment advantage in a labor market where actually the the tightest part of the U.S. labor market, and for the foreseeable future, is the non-college-educated worker willing to do physical work like in a plant."

Powertrain production workers may see more of a shift and require more training if they move from producing engines and transmissions to battery cells with GM's Ultium LLC joint venture with LGES, Buckberg said. That process involves more chemistry, for example.

Such discussions are likely to be at the center of contract negotiations later this year with the United Auto Workers and its Canadian counterpart, Unifor.

"There's transformation in the production process, but there's a lot of stability," she said when it comes to EV assembly compared to traditional production. "For every worker, it's going to be an individual story, but we really want to retain that."

