Proper Tooling to close Warren site, lay off 130 employees

Proper Group Holdings LLC is closing its tool and manufacturing facility in Warren, gradually laying off 130 employees before shutting its doors in March.

According to a WARN notice to the state, the company plans to close Proper Tooling at 13870 E. 11 Mile in Warren. Crain’s Detroit Business first reported the impending closure.

“Early terminations will begin immediately and will be phased over time as the business is wound down,” Robert Hamood, president of Proper Group Holdings LLC, wrote in the notice dated Nov. 21, 2022. “Under no circumstances will the facility continue to operate beyond March 31, 2023. The layoffs are due to financial difficulties which were not reasonably foreseeable.”

Hamood did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The closure and mass layoff would impact all of the plant's 130 employees. There are no rights to transfer to other positions, according to the notice.

