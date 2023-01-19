Megabus returns to Detroit with routes to 13 other cities

Megabus is back in the Motor City.

The New Jersey-based bus company that touts fares as low as $1 announced Thursday a new partnership with Kentucky-based Miller Transportation that will expand service and include connections from Detroit to 13 other cities.

Schedules are available and tickets can now be purchased for travel starting Jan. 25.

“The continued expansion of our network to more than fifty cities throughout the central United States is an exciting opportunity for Megabus,” Colin Emberson, vice president of commercial for Megabus, said in a press release Thursday. “We’re pleased to be able to offer the customers in Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Tennessee and Kentucky additional convenient and safe travel options; with connections to points beyond.”

Megabus spokesperson Meghan O’Hare said the return to Detroit comes after Megabus in 2020 "had to made the difficult decision to cease operations in parts of our network due to the pandemic, including Detroit."

"We are thrilled to be able to return to Detroit and the Midwest due to this partnership with Miller Transportation," she said.

The routes connecting to Detroit within the state are to and from Albion, Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, Jackson, Kalamazoo and Ypsilanti. Travel is also available to these cities in Indiana: Elkhart, Indianapolis, Kokomo, Peru, Plymouth, Rochester and South Bend.

According to the Megabus website, a one-way ticket to travel from Detroit to Kalamazoo Jan. 25 costs $39.99, while a ticket from Detroit to Indianapolis costs $89.99.

Other connections include: Chicago with 23 cities, Indianapolis with 32 cities, Louisville with 24 cities, Nashville with seven cities and Memphis with 13 cities.

“By working together with Megabus and selling our tickets on megabus.com, Miller Transportation can sell excess seating inventory and introduce our brand and convenient destinations to new customers across North America,” John Miller, CEO of Miller Transportation said in the release. “For over 85 years Miller Transportation has provided one of the most reliable and safest transportation options and we are proud to continue this legacy as we partner with Megabus.”

