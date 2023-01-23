Online casino games, sports betting in Michigan generated nearly $2B in 2022

The state's online gambling operators brought in nearly $2 billion in revenue in 2022, up 41% from the previous year, the Michigan Gaming Control Board reported Monday.

The results include both commercial and tribal operators. Internet casino games generated $1.58 billion in total gross receipts, while online sports betting brought in just shy of $400 million.

Deducting the value of free play incentives bettors used, the results for the year came to $1.65 billion — up nearly 48% from 2021, the state agency reported. The total handle, or amount wagered, for the year was $4.6 billion, up from $3.7 billion the year before.

“Online casinos in Michigan finished the year incredibly strong, eclipsing $1.5 billion in revenue in 2022," Paul Costanzo, lead analyst for Play Michigan, a site that covers the gaming industry, said in a statement Monday.

"While sports betting in Michigan isn’t seeing the same growth, it is still proving to be a big source of revenue for operators and tax revenue for the state. December numbers were certainly buoyed in the state by the Detroit Lions making a push for the playoffs, and the Michigan football team playing for a Big Ten title and in the College Football Playoff.”

Online gambling operators paid nearly $303 million in taxes and other payments to the state in 2022. Detroit's three commercial operators paid the city $84.57 million in wagering taxes and municipal services fees tied to internet gaming activities. Tribal operators made $32.83 in payments to tribal governing bodies.

MGM Grand Detroit led all internet gaming operators in the state last year with gross receipts of more than $589 million, according to figures from the MGCB. The Detroit casino, via its BetMGM platform, also reported the largest internet sports betting handle of some $991.1 million. Gross receipts tied to online sports betting there totaled nearly $98 million.

MotorCity Casino in Detroit, which uses FanDuel's platform, had the highest gross receipts tied to internet sports betting of more than $163 million.

Meanwhile, for the month of December, the state's operators reported $168.23 million in total adjusted gross receipts tied to the two forms of online gambling, which takes into account the value of free play incentives. That was up nearly 40% year-over-year. Internet gaming receipts for the month set a new state record of $152.8 million.

The state operates a 24-hour, toll-free helpline for problem gambling at 1-800-270-7117. Information about self-exclusion programs is available at www.michigan.gov/mgcb.

