Dow cutting about 2,000 jobs, or 5% of workforce

Eric Pfanner

Bloomberg

Michigan-based Dow Inc. plans to cut about 2,000 jobs as the chemical maker seeks $1 billion in savings and confronts a flareup in energy costs that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Midland company said it will shut down certain operations, “particularly in Europe,” in response to the challenges. Dow is also reducing purchases of raw materials and seeking to cut logistics and utilities costs, according to a statement Thursday.

Dow spokesperson Kyle Bandlow in a statement said: "Businesses, functions and geographies will evaluate the needs in their organizations and make decisions on the future staffing model based on the identified needs of that organization, including the workforce capabilities to meet those needs. And we will engage local stakeholders in each region and in compliance with local regulations and consultation processes."

The maker of plastics, chemicals and agricultural products cited macroeconomic challenges as well as higher energy costs. The company said it will take a charge of $550 million to $725 million in the first quarter related to the measures, after net sales fell 17% in the fourth quarter.

The company reported a fourth-quarter profit of $613 million, or 85 cents per share. Its adjusted profit was 46 cents per share, below the 57 cents per share that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were calling for.

Dow shares fell as much as 2.4% in New York trading Thursday before paring some of the decline.

The company is joining European rivals in seeking savings in response to the surge in energy costs. Germany’s BASF SE last year began a cost-cutting drive, saying it would adjust its European production network after domestic facilities began losing money.

Although the energy crisis has been easing in recent months, the gas-intensive chemical industry is getting hit hard and production is falling at the fastest rate since the financial crisis.

Germany’s chemical output dropped 10% this year and will continue to languish in 2023 as soaring gas prices weigh on the country’s most energy-intensive industries, according to an association of producers.

The retrenchment at Dow also adds to a growing wave of corporate job cuts that started with technology companies and has spread to other sectors.

Software maker SAP SE said Thursday that it plans about 3,000 job cuts this year, a day after International Business Machines Corp. announced 3,900 reductions.

The company employs about 37,800 people.

“In the fourth quarter, Team Dow continued to proactively navigate slowing global growth, challenging energy markets, and destocking," Jim Fitterling, chairman and CEO, said in a statement. "In response, we shifted our focus to cash generation in the quarter as we lowered operating rates, implemented cost-savings measures, and prioritized higher-value products where demand remained resilient.

The company’s European headquarters is in Horgen, Switzerland, and it has 37 manufacturing sites across 15 countries in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to its website. It didn’t identify specific sites where the cuts will take place.

—Detroit News Staff Writer Kalea Hall, Bloomberg's William Wilkes and the Associated Press contributed.