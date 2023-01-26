Gorman’s CEO Tom Lias retiring after more than 50 years in furniture industry

The longtime president and CEO of Gorman’s Home Furnishings & Interior Design Tom Lias is retiring after 40 years at the helm.

Tom Lias started at Gorman's in 1983. Duane Petroskey, the company’s vice president and general manager, will become president in early summer, Gorman's announced Thursday.

Lias, a Detroit News Michiganian of the Year in 2022, has spent more than 50 years in the furniture industry. Before coming to Gorman’s in 1983, he was co-owner and president of several La-Z-Boy stores in other states, and also held various positions at many Michigan Ethan Allen locations.

Petroskey has been with Gorman’s for nearly 20 years and has 30 years experience in the furniture and interior design business. Lias said in a statement that he is leaving Gorman’s “in the hands of an extremely qualified team that will accomplish unbelievable things.”

“If my career with Gorman’s has all been a dream, I couldn’t have had a better one. From our design and sales teams to warehouse personnel and our outside vendors and manufacturer reps, it’s been the best,” Lias said. “During the last 10 years, and especially, the last five, we have all worked tirelessly on this succession plan to put each of the senior management team in a position to seamlessly take on new responsibilities with my impending retirement.

“I’ll be watching from the wings and I cannot wait to see what’s next for Gorman’s,” he said.

Last year Lias was honored as a Michiganian of the Year for his volunteer work with the Arc of Oakland County, a nonprofit that serves people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. He’s been with them for more than a dozen years, serving on the board of directors.

